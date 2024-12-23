David Duke News: Season highs in G League win

Duke posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six steals, four rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Sunday's 126-106 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Duke set G League season highs in both points and steals during Sunday's blowout victory. The two-way guard has received minimal playing time at the NBA level, though he has averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest over 15 G league outings.