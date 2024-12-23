Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Duke headshot

David Duke News: Season highs in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Duke posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six steals, four rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Sunday's 126-106 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Duke set G League season highs in both points and steals during Sunday's blowout victory. The two-way guard has received minimal playing time at the NBA level, though he has averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest over 15 G league outings.

David Duke
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now