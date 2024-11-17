David Duke News: Solid all-around outing

Duke posted 26 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-96 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Duke tied Jamaree Bouyea with a team-high 26 points, led Austin with six assists and was one of five G League Spurs to record at least two steals. Duke also tied Isaiah Miller with a game-high plus-27 point differential.