David Duke News: Tallies 32 points in G League

Duke produced 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes Tuesday during the G League Austin Spurs' 111-103 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Duke continued his success on the offensive end and was locked in from beyond the arc. He's put up 61 total points over his last two appearances, boosting his G League regular-season average to 17.1 points through 19 matchups.