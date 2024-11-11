David Johnson Injury: Nursing hamstring injury
Johnson didn't play in Monday night's 97-90 loss to the G League Mexico City Capitanes due to right hamstring soreness.
This appears to be a minor setback for Johnson, who will be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces. His contributions will be missed until he's cleared to return, as he averaged 17.1 points in 16 Tip-Off Tournament appearances with the Hustle a season ago.
David Johnson
Free Agent
