David Johnson News: Continues to rack up points

Johnson closed with 27 points (8-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during the G League Memphis Hustle's 121-119 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Johnson continues to put on a clinic in the scoring department off the bench, as he's now put up at least 19 points in five straight outings. During this period, the 2021 second-rounder is averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 4.6 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes while shooting 47.9 percent from long range.