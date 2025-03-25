Fantasy Basketball
David Johnson headshot

David Johnson News: Efficient scoring off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Johnson tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-93 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Johnson led Memphis in scoring despite coming off the bench during Tuesday's loss to Austin. Johnson continues to shoot the ball efficiently from beyond the arc, converting 41.9 percent of his 7.4 three-point attempts per contest.

David Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
