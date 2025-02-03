David Johnson News: Huge output off bench

Johnson tallied 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds across 23 minutes Monday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 147-118 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Johnson led his team in scoring despite seeing limited minutes as a reserve. He caught fire from beyond the arc, tying Miles Norris with a team-high five treys on the way to a landslide victory. This type of production shouldn't be expected out of Johnson, who had been held to 15 total points in his two regular-season appearances leading up to Monday's matchup.