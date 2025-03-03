David Johnson News: Impressive showing off bench

Johnson totaled 28 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 125-117 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Johnson did significant damage from downtown, where he scored 15 of his 28 points on the day. He led the Hustle in scoring despite being deployed as a reserve, which continues to be where he excels. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points in 23.5 minutes per game in 12 regular-season appearances, all off the bench.