David Johnson News: Leads team in scoring

Johnson produced 22 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 23 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 155-102 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Johnson came off the bench, but that didn't stop him from leading the Hustle in scoring. He's put up double figures in each of his three appearances so far this season, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.0 minutes.