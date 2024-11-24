David Johnson News: Scores 10 points in season debut

Johnson (hamstring) registered 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Saturday's 119-91 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Johnson was sidelined to start the campaign due to a hamstring injury but made his season debut Friday. He operated off the bench but had solid per-minute production, meaning his role could expand moving forward.