David Johnson News: Scores 20 points off bench

Johnson registered 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 22 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 136-120 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Saturday marked the third time this season that Johnson has scored at least 20 points while serving in a reserve role for the Hustle. He's averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 22.6 minutes per game in the G League regular season.