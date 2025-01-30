David Johnson News: Sluggish showing in return

Johnson (hamstring) tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes Wednesday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 108-102 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Johnson made his first appearance of the regular season after missing time with a hamstring injury. He showed a bit of rust in his first action since Dec. 12 after scoring in double figures in all six of his appearances during the Tip-Off Tournament.