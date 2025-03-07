Fantasy Basketball
David Johnson headshot

David Johnson News: Tallies five threes in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 11:50am

Johnson registered 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 128-124 loss to the

Thursday was the second time in three G League games that Johnson scored at least 27 points while connecting on five three pointers. He has averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 28.7 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.

David Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
