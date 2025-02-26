David Jones Garcia News: Active off bench in loss
Jones Garcia accrued 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Jones Garcia was the top scorer in Tuesday's clash, while a backup role didn't keep him from seeing significant action. After being used off the bench throughout the entire season, Jones Garcia is unlikely to gain a starting spot from Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dink Pate, but even in that condition the Dominican's 19.9 points per game represent the highest figure on the team.
David Jones Garcia
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now