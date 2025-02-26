David Jones Garcia News: Active off bench in loss

Jones Garcia accrued 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Jones Garcia was the top scorer in Tuesday's clash, while a backup role didn't keep him from seeing significant action. After being used off the bench throughout the entire season, Jones Garcia is unlikely to gain a starting spot from Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dink Pate, but even in that condition the Dominican's 19.9 points per game represent the highest figure on the team.