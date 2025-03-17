David Jones Garcia News: Continues productive run

Jones Garcia contributed 35 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 113-106 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Jones Garcia didn't slow down after his spectacular 51-point performance Friday, leading his team in scoring again during the second straight game against San Diego. With plenty of playing time and a high shooting volume in most matchups, Jones Garcia has become an essential part of the Capitanes' lineup, producing at least 25 points in each of his last six starts.