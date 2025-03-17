David Jones Garcia News: Continues productive run
Jones Garcia contributed 35 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 113-106 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.
Jones Garcia didn't slow down after his spectacular 51-point performance Friday, leading his team in scoring again during the second straight game against San Diego. With plenty of playing time and a high shooting volume in most matchups, Jones Garcia has become an essential part of the Capitanes' lineup, producing at least 25 points in each of his last six starts.
David Jones Garcia
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now