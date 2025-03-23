David Jones Garcia News: Impressive despite defeat

Jones Garcia delivered 50 points (19-34 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist across 51 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Jones Garcia led Sunday's game in scoring and rebounds, increasing his double-double count to six over his last 16 appearances. The forward has had an explosive end to the campaign as his team's limited depth has forced him to play significant minutes while taking on a leadership role. Furthermore, he's now the only G League player to reach 50 points in multiple contests this season.