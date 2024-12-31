Fantasy Basketball
David Jones Garcia

David Jones Garcia News: Let go by Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

The Jazz waived Jones Garcia on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Jones Garcia didn't make any appearances at the NBA level for the Jazz this season, but he was a standout in the G League. Across 17 games with the Salt Lake City Stars, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.

David Jones Garcia
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
