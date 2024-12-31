David Jones Garcia News: Let go by Utah

The Jazz waived Jones Garcia on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Jones Garcia didn't make any appearances at the NBA level for the Jazz this season, but he was a standout in the G League. Across 17 games with the Salt Lake City Stars, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.