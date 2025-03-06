David Jones Garcia News: Logs double-double against Remix

Jones Garcia finished with 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of Wednesday's 124-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Jones Garcia remained active despite being unable to help his team out of its negative streak during his second successive start. The forward posted 25 or more points for the third consecutive game, while the double-double increased his 2024-25 season count to two. He's currently the most reliable member of the squad in terms of offensive output.