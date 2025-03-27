David Jones Garcia News: Logs double-double Thursday

Jones Garcia recorded 30 points (12-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block during 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-117 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Jones Garcia led the visitors in both points and rebounds for yet another active performance during the victory. The double-double added to his season tally of seven, six of which have come among his 11 appearances in March. Additionally, his average of 24.3 points per game is the highest for a Mexico City player in the current campaign.