David Jones Garcia News: Logs triple-double versus Stars

Jones Garcia produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Jones Garcia finished with his lowest scoring tally in his last 16 games but made up for it with balanced production, earning him his first triple-double of the season. The forward has remained his team's biggest threat, taking on a significant offensive responsibility in the absence of Juan Toscano-Anderson (hand).