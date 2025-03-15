David Jones Garcia News: Massive outing against San Diego

Jones Garcia had 51 points (15-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 41 minutes in Friday's 110-104 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Jones Garcia dominated on the offensive end and led his side in rebounds, getting close to a double-double in Friday's matchup. The Dominican's 51 points are now the most for a player in a single G League game this season. In addition, his average increased to 22.8 points per contest, which is the highest figure on the squad in the 2024-25 period.