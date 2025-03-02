David Jones Garcia News: Posts 41 points in loss

Jones Garcia recorded 41 points (16-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Jones Garcia emerged with a career-high scoring total as he finally moved into the starting lineup after being productive off the bench throughout the season. Despite his side's terrible run of form, the forward has been rather consistent lately, reaching double-digit points in 10 consecutive appearances.