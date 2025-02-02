David Jones Garcia News: Posts double-double Sunday

Jones Garcia racked up 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Sunday's 106-96 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Jones Garcia impressed off the bench as usual, with no other player in the game recording more points or rebounds than him. The Dominican raised his G League season averages to 17.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, while the double-double was his first in 28 appearances counting his time with the Capitanes and his previous spell at the Salt Lake City Stars.