David Jones Garcia News: Productive despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Jones Garcia recorded 25 points (8-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in Tuesday's 109-96 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Jones Garcia led the home team in scoring in a solid all-around display against the G League Spurs. It was also his third consecutive double-double and raised his season total to four. He's in decent form as the only member of his squad with more than 20 points in each of the last five matchups.

