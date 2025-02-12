David Jones Garcia News: Scores 17 points Wednesday
Jones Garcia generated 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Jones Garcia was the most active member of his team's second unit but converted on less than half of his field-goal attempts against the Hustle. Despite slowing down over the past three matches, he's usually reliable for points off the bench after averaging 19.6 per game in the regular season.
David Jones Garcia
Free Agent
