David Jones Garcia News: Scores 17 points Wednesday

Jones Garcia generated 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Jones Garcia was the most active member of his team's second unit but converted on less than half of his field-goal attempts against the Hustle. Despite slowing down over the past three matches, he's usually reliable for points off the bench after averaging 19.6 per game in the regular season.