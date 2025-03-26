David Jones Garcia News: Scores 20 points Tuesday

Jones Garcia tallied 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 105-100 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Jones Garcia earned a team-high scoring total even with his second-lowest production in the last 11 matchups. The Capitanes' star player has racked up 25 or more points in seven of 10 starts over the final stretch of the season, including a couple of impressive performances of 50 and 51 points, respectively.