David Jones Garcia News: Scores 29 points off bench

Jones Garcia had 29 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Jones Garcia stood out as the top scorer in Saturday's clash while adding the second-most rebounds among Capitanes players. He has been quite successful from a backup role, with his regular-season average of 17.5 points per game ranking second on the squad.