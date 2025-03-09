David Jones Garcia News: Scores 33 points in loss

Jones Garcia posted 33 points (13-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists across 42 minutes in Sunday's 118-107 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones Garcia was the leading scorer in Sunday's clash, although his effort was not enough for his side to overcome a tough opposition. The forward has stood out offensively in three consecutive starts, tallying at least 25 points in each of those matchups and boosting his team-high average of 21.2 points per game.