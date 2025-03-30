David Jones Garcia News: Strong end to G League season

Jones Garcia posted 36 points (15-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 45 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Jones Garcia stood out with a game-high tally of 36 points against the Hustle, and the 12 rebounds added to his eighth double-double of the regular season. Over 46 matches played in 2024-25, the forward averaged 21.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. However, since moving into the starting lineup in early March, his scoring average was nearly 31.8 points per game, a figure that is very close to the best scorers in the G League.