David Jones News: Leads Salt Lake City's bench Friday

Jones generated 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes in Friday's 101-99 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones led the bench in scoring to go along with a plus-6 point differential in the close win. The two-way forward also put up a game-high 19 shots, though he struggled from beyond the arc.