David Jones News: Productive off bench at Osceola

Jones (lower leg) generated 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during 26 minutes in Thursday's 128-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Jones did a decent job despite the loss, ranking second on the team in scoring Thursday. The forward is back from a two-game injury absence, adding to the Capitanes' depth behind current starters Louis King and Juan Toscano-Anderson.