David Jones News: Scores 20 points off bench

Jones posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 115-108 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones has been a spark plug off the bench for Salt Lake, averaging 19.7 points in 26.7 minutes per game. He's shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from deep, including multiple made triples in four of his last five outings.