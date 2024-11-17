David Jones News: Strong performance off bench

Jones contributed 34 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 99-92 win over the Austin Spurs.

Jones led the way for his side to win a close matchup despite coming off the bench Sunday. He finished with game-high scoring and rebounding totals, earning his first double-double of the current campaign. Such output could help him get more involved in upcoming contests as he pushes for his first start of the season.