David Jones headshot

David Jones News: Strong performance off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Jones contributed 34 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 99-92 win over the Austin Spurs.

Jones led the way for his side to win a close matchup despite coming off the bench Sunday. He finished with game-high scoring and rebounding totals, earning his first double-double of the current campaign. Such output could help him get more involved in upcoming contests as he pushes for his first start of the season.

David Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
