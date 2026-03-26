David Muoka News: Defensive impact against Delaware

Muoka delivered 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 120-118 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Muoka was quite efficient from the field and also stood out for a season-high five blocks during Wednesday's contest. Muoka's contribution has increased significantly since he moved to a starting role on March 15, and he's now averaging 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in that period.