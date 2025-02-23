David Muoka News: Dominant double-double in G League

Muoka logged 21 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 121-104 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Muoka registered a double-double in Saturday's loss against the Go-Go. The 24-year-old center replicated his success in Sunday's rematch, during which he registered his third double-double in his last six G League outings.