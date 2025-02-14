David Muoka News: Efficient shooting in loss
Muoka racked up 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's G League Windy City Bulls' 110-86 loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Muoka was efficient in the shooting department in Thursday's loss to the Cruise, going 7-for-11 from the floor. The 24-year-old big man is shooting 56.9 percent from the field this season for Windy City, averaging 4.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 15.5 minutes per contest.
David Muoka
Free Agent
