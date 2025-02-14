Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Muoka headshot

David Muoka News: Efficient shooting in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Muoka racked up 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's G League Windy City Bulls' 110-86 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Muoka was efficient in the shooting department in Thursday's loss to the Cruise, going 7-for-11 from the floor. The 24-year-old big man is shooting 56.9 percent from the field this season for Windy City, averaging 4.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 15.5 minutes per contest.

David Muoka
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now