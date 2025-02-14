David Muoka News: Efficient shooting in loss

Muoka racked up 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's G League Windy City Bulls' 110-86 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Muoka was efficient in the shooting department in Thursday's loss to the Cruise, going 7-for-11 from the floor. The 24-year-old big man is shooting 56.9 percent from the field this season for Windy City, averaging 4.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 15.5 minutes per contest.