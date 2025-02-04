David Muoka News: Five blocks in G League win

Muoka compiled 14 points (6-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and five blocks Monday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 129-113 win against Rip City Remix.

Muoka got the job done on both ends of the basketball floor during Monday's win against Rip City. The 24-year-old big man from Hong Kong stood out with his game-high five blocks, causing havoc for Remix.