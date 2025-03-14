Fantasy Basketball
David Muoka headshot

David Muoka News: Nabs double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 1:52pm

Muoka tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 114-97 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Muoka was efficient with limited opportunities on the offensive end, and he managed to dominate on the offensive glass by grabbing six rebounds. He's scored in double figures in three of his last four games, boosting his regular-season average to 11.1 points in 28 games.

David Muoka
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
