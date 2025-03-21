David Muoka News: Posts double-double in G League
Muoka generated 18 points (9-14 FG), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal during 35 minutes in Friday's 114-101 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Muoka's all-around effort was not enough for the home team to avoid defeat Friday. The 24-year-old impressed with a total of 16 rebounds, tying his season-high mark and contributing to his second straight double-double. He should have a good chance to extend his run of form if he continues to get consistent minutes going forward.
David Muoka
Free Agent
