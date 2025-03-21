Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Muoka headshot

David Muoka News: Posts double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Muoka generated 18 points (9-14 FG), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal during 35 minutes in Friday's 114-101 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Muoka's all-around effort was not enough for the home team to avoid defeat Friday. The 24-year-old impressed with a total of 16 rebounds, tying his season-high mark and contributing to his second straight double-double. He should have a good chance to extend his run of form if he continues to get consistent minutes going forward.

David Muoka
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now