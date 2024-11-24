Fantasy Basketball
David Muoka headshot

David Muoka News: Swats six shots in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 11:32am

Muoka posted six points (3-4 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and six blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 86-77 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Muoka dominated in the paint while swatting a team-high six shots and tying the team best in rebounding. The big man was also efficient from the field in limited attempts while putting his shot-blocking ability on full display.

