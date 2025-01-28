David Roddy News: Back to bench Tuesday

Roddy is coming off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Roddy will revert back to Atlanta's bench Tuesday. Roddy has averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 threes in 11.7 minutes over 23 games off the bench this season, so his fantasy appeal is muted.