David Roddy News: Big two-way impact in G League

Roddy closed with 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 113-102 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Roddy made a big impact off the bench on both sides of the floor, putting up 22 points and a team-high three swipes in just 21 minutes of action. The two-way player hasn't made an NBA appearance since signing with the Rockets and figures to close out the season in the G League, where he's averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 43.5 percent shooting from deep in 27.2 minutes over 10 contests (five starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.