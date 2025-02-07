David Roddy News: Cut by Atlanta

The Hawks waived Roddy on Friday.

Roddy was acquired by Atlanta via trade with Phoenix this past summer and averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the field in 12.8 minutes per game across 27 appearances (three starts) this season. The Hawks had already declined Roddy's $4.83 million team option for 2025-26 in October, so the team's decision to cut him to make room for a slew of trade-deadline acquisitions isn't especially surprising. Once Roddy clears waivers, he could catch on elsewhere at a more team-friendly salary figure.