David Roddy News: Double-doubles in G League

Roddy produced 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 109-108 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

In his fifth appearance with Rio Grande Valley, Roddy posted his first double-double of the G League season. Over five games (two starts) with the Vipers, the two-way player is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes while shooting 41.7 percent from deep. Barring a slew of injuries hitting Houston's frontcourt in the NBA, most of Roddy's reps should continue to come in the G League.