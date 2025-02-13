David Roddy News: Drops 31 points in G League

Roddy registered 31 points (11-23 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks over 40 minutes Wednesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 118-109 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Roddy was assigned to Blue Coats on Tuesday and saw his first G League action of the 2024-25 campaign during Wednesday's clash. The Colorado State product dominated from beyond the arc in the loss, scoring 27 of his 31 points from deep. He also ended the game with a team high in both steals and blocks. This was a positive first impression for Roddy, who is in contention for one of Philly's open two-way spots.