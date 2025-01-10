David Roddy News: Efficient in limited run Thursday

Roddy posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt) in 10 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 loss to Phoenix.

Roddy made the most of his limited playing time during the loss, tying his second-highest scoring mark of the season. The forward has appeared in two of the club's last three outings due to Jalen Johnson (shoulder) being sidelined, during which Roddy has amassed 20 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 total minutes.