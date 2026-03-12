David Roddy headshot

David Roddy News: First points as a Nugget

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Roddy ended with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over six minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.

Roddy logged six minutes during garbage time, scoring his first points as a member of the Nuggets. After signing a two-way contract about a week ago, Roddy appears unlikely to make any real noise, both in fantasy and reality. In fact, with Denver nearing full health, there is a very real chance Roddy's time in Denver could end just as quickly as it began.

David Roddy
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Roddy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Roddy See More
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
January 28, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
January 25, 2025