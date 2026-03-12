David Roddy News: First points as a Nugget

Roddy ended with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over six minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.

Roddy logged six minutes during garbage time, scoring his first points as a member of the Nuggets. After signing a two-way contract about a week ago, Roddy appears unlikely to make any real noise, both in fantasy and reality. In fact, with Denver nearing full health, there is a very real chance Roddy's time in Denver could end just as quickly as it began.