David Roddy News: Inks pact with Houston

The Rockets signed Roddy to a two-way deal Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Roddy will join his third club this season after having been waived by both the Hawks and Sixers in February. The 23-year-old forward has received inconsistent playing time throughout the year, averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from the field in 12.4 minutes per game across 30 regular-season appearances (three starts). The Colorado State product will likely see a fair amount of playing time with the club's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, due to the Rockets already possessing solid depth in the frontcourt.