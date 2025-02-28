David Roddy News: Let go by Philadelphia
The 76ers waived Roddy on Friday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Roddy appeared in three games for the 76ers since being signed to a two-way contract Feb. 20. He was a healthy scratch during the Sixers' loss to the Knicks on Thursday, and he will now cede his spot on the 15-man roster to Jalen Hood-Schifino. Roddy has appeared in 30 regular-season games (including three starts) between the Hawks and 76ers and is averaging 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 12.5 minutes per game.
David Roddy
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now