David Roddy News: Nabs two-way deal

Roddy agreed to a two-way deal with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 2022 first-round pick will now move on to the fifth different organization of his career and his third of the season. He began the season in Atlanta and averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.8 minutes per game over 27 appearances before being waived Feb. 7. Roddy then caught on with the 76ers -- first on a 10-day deal and then a two-way contract -- and appeared in three games before being waived over the weekend. With the Rockets recently upgrading Nate Williams to a standard NBA deal, the team had a open two-way spot and will dedicate it to Roddy, who is unlikely to see much time with the parent club over the final six weeks of the season but should see ample minutes with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.